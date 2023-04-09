The Boston Celtics (56-25) match up against the Atlanta Hawks (41-40) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday at TD Garden. Onyeka Okongwu of the Hawks is a player to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Hawks vs. Celtics

Game Day: Sunday, April 9

Sunday, April 9 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Jayson Tatum, Okongwu and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Hawks' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Hawks fell to the 76ers on Friday, 136-131 in OT. Their leading scorer was Trae Young with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 27 3 20 4 0 1 John Collins 19 8 0 0 1 3 Dejounte Murray 19 1 4 1 0 0

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Hawks Players to Watch

Okongwu gives the Hawks 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

The Hawks receive 13.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Saddiq Bey.

The Hawks receive 15.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from De'Andre Hunter.

AJ Griffin is putting up 8.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, making 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 39.4% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Jalen Johnson gives the Hawks 5.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 20.3 1.9 9.9 0.8 0.0 1.3 Clint Capela 12.4 11.0 1.0 0.8 1.2 0.0 Dejounte Murray 16.3 3.1 5.0 1.1 0.1 0.7 Onyeka Okongwu 12.0 6.8 0.9 0.6 2.1 0.1 John Collins 14.7 6.1 1.3 0.4 0.6 1.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.