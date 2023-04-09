Braves vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Sunday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (6-3) and the San Diego Padres (5-4) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 3-2 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:10 PM on April 9.
The probable starters are Dylan Dodd (1-0) for the Atlanta Braves and Seth Lugo (1-0) for the San Diego Padres.
Braves vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Braves vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 3, Padres 2.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- This season, the Braves have won four out of the seven games in which they've been favored.
- Atlanta has entered seven games this season favored by -115 or more and are 4-3 in those contests.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 44.
- The Braves' 3.15 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 4
|@ Cardinals
|W 4-1
|Dylan Dodd vs Steven Matz
|April 5
|@ Cardinals
|W 5-2
|Bryce Elder vs Miles Mikolas
|April 6
|Padres
|W 7-6
|Spencer Strider vs Blake Snell
|April 7
|Padres
|L 5-4
|Jared Shuster vs Nick Martínez
|April 8
|Padres
|L 4-1
|Charlie Morton vs Michael Wacha
|April 9
|Padres
|-
|Dylan Dodd vs Seth Lugo
|April 10
|Reds
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Graham Ashcraft
|April 11
|Reds
|-
|Kyle Wright vs Luis Cessa
|April 12
|Reds
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Hunter Greene
|April 14
|@ Royals
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Brady Singer
|April 15
|@ Royals
|-
|Dylan Dodd vs Kris Bubic
