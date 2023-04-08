Zach Johnson will play at the 2023 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia at Augusta National Golf Club, taking place from April 6 - 9.

Looking to wager on Johnson at the Masters Tournament this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Zach Johnson Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Johnson has shot below par nine times, while also posting 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Johnson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five appearances, Johnson has finished in the top 20 once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

In his past five events, Johnson has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 45 -3 280 0 10 0 0 $542,205

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Johnson has one top-10 finish in his past 11 appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 37th.

Johnson has made the cut six times in his previous 11 entries in this event.

The most recent time Johnson played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,294 yards, 251 yards shorter than the 7,545-yard par 72 for this week's tournament.

Golfers at Augusta National Golf Club have averaged a score of +1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Courses that Johnson has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,234 yards, 311 yards shorter than the 7,545-yard Augusta National Golf Club this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +1.

Johnson's Last Time Out

Johnson shot poorly on the 10 par-3 holes at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.30 strokes to finish in the 15th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.39 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 18) at the Valspar Championship, which placed him in the second percentile among all competitors.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Valspar Championship, Johnson shot better than just 9% of the competitors (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Johnson failed to record a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Johnson had less bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (3.4).

Johnson's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Valspar Championship were less than the tournament average of 3.3.

At that last outing, Johnson's par-4 performance (on 18 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 6.0).

Johnson finished the Valspar Championship recording a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 4.3 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Johnson carded one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.3.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Johnson Odds to Win: +40000

