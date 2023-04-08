Following the first round of the Masters Tournament, Vijay Singh is currently 63rd with a score of +3.

Looking to place a bet on Vijay Singh at the Masters Tournament this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Vijay Singh Insights

Over his last nine rounds, Singh has shot below par once.

He has not finished a single of his most recent nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Singh has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last nine rounds.

In his past five events, Singh finished outside the top 20.

He has made the cut in one of his past five appearances.

Singh has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 63 3 75 0 1 0 0 $0

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Singh has an average finishing position of 45th in his past 12 appearances at this event.

In his past 12 appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend six times.

The most recent time Singh played this event was in 2023, and he finished 63rd.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,301 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,545 yards, 244 yards longer than average.

Courses that Singh has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,532 yards, 13 yards shorter than the 7,545-yard Augusta National Golf Club this week.

Singh's Last Time Out

Singh was in the 43rd percentile on par 3s at the Masters Tournament, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.60-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Masters Tournament was below average, putting him in the second percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Masters Tournament, Singh was better than only 4% of the golfers (averaging 5.13 strokes).

Singh recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the other participants averaged 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Singh recorded less bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (3.1).

Singh failed to record a birdie or better on a single one of the 20 par-4s at the Masters Tournament. The field average was 3.7.

In that last outing, Singh's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse 11 times (worse than the field average, 9.1).

Singh finished the Masters Tournament without recording a birdie on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 4.5 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Masters Tournament, Singh carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.5.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6- 9, 2023

April 6- 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Singh Odds to Win: +250000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Singh's performance prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament.

