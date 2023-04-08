The field for the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia features Sepp Straka. The par-72 course spans 7,545 yards and the purse is $15,000,000.00 for the tournament, running from April 6 - 9.

Looking to wager on Straka at the Masters Tournament this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sepp Straka Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Straka has shot better than par on 11 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Straka has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

In his past five events, Straka has finished in the top five once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Straka has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 32 -5 280 0 17 4 6 $5.9M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Straka finished 30th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 7,545 yards, 251 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Augusta National Golf Club, the scoring average is higher at +1 per tournament.

The average course Straka has played i the last year (7,305 yards) is 240 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,545).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +1.

Straka's Last Time Out

Straka was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Valero Texas Open, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 75th percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Valero Texas Open, which was good enough to land him in the 80th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.05).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Valero Texas Open, Straka shot better than 50% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Straka carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Straka carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.0).

Straka's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were more than the tournament average of 5.1.

At that most recent outing, Straka's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 6.3).

Straka finished the Valero Texas Open outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2) with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Straka carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.4.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Straka Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.