Scott Stallings will be among those competing at the 2023 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia at Augusta National Golf Club from April 6 - 9.

Looking to place a wager on Stallings at the Masters Tournament this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Scott Stallings Insights

Stallings has finished below par seven times and shot six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Stallings has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Stallings has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five appearances.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five events, Stallings has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 25 -8 276 0 16 3 5 $4.2M

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Stallings has not finished inside the top 20 in his past two appearances at this event.

Stallings has one made cut in his past two appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Stallings played this event was in 2014, and he failed to make the cut.

The par-72 course measures 7,545 yards this week, 251 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Augusta National Golf Club, the scoring average is higher at +1 per tournament.

The average course Stallings has played i the last year (7,319 yards) is 226 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,545).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +1.

Stallings' Last Time Out

Stallings was in the 44th percentile on par 3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.20-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship ranked in the 32nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.11).

Stallings was better than 55% of the competitors at THE PLAYERS Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.67.

Stallings recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Stallings carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.7).

Stallings' seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship were more than the field average (5.1).

In that last outing, Stallings' par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 11 times (worse than the field average, 7.1).

Stallings ended THE PLAYERS Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.1) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Stallings bettered the field average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards

