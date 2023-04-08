The Ottawa Senators (37-35-7) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning (45-28-6) at home on Saturday, April 8 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, SN360, and CITY.

Lightning vs. Senators Game Info

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSUN, SN360, and CITY Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-155) Senators (+135) -

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have gone 39-21 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Tampa Bay is 27-12 (winning 69.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.

The Lightning have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this game.

Lightning vs. Senators Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Senators Total (Rank) 268 (7th) Goals 246 (19th) 241 (13th) Goals Allowed 260 (21st) 67 (3rd) Power Play Goals 70 (2nd) 50 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 54 (20th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Tampa Bay went over four times.

During their last 10 games, the Lightning have scored 1.2 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Lightning's 268 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Lightning are ranked 13th in total goals against, giving up 3.0 goals per game (241 total) in NHL action.

The team is ranked 11th in goal differential at +27.

