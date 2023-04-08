The Masters Tournament is underway, and Jose Maria Olazabal is currently in 78th place with a score of +5.

Looking to place a bet on Jose Maria Olazabal at the Masters Tournament this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Jose Maria Olazabal Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, Olazabal has scored under par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 11 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Olazabal has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 11 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Olazabal's average finish has been 64th.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five events.

Olazabal has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 78 5 77 0 1 0 0 $0

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

In his past 11 appearances at this event, Olazabal has had an average finishing position of 53rd.

Olazabal made the cut in four of his past 11 entries in this event.

Olazabal last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 78th.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,301 yards, 244 yards shorter than the 7,545-yard par 72 for this week's event.

Olazabal will take to the 7,545-yard course this week at Augusta National Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,532 yards in the past year.

Olazabal's Last Time Out

Olazabal finished in the first percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Masters Tournament, with an average of 3.75 strokes.

His 4.50-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Masters Tournament ranked in the eighth percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.18).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Masters Tournament, Olazabal shot better than just 4% of the field (averaging 5.13 strokes).

Olazabal failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the field averaged 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Olazabal recorded five bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 3.1).

Olazabal's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Masters Tournament were less than the tournament average (3.7).

In that most recent competition, Olazabal's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (the field's average was worse, at 9.1).

Olazabal finished the Masters Tournament with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, underperforming the field average, 4.5.

On the eight par-5s at the Masters Tournament, Olazabal carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.5).

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6- 9, 2023

April 6- 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Olazabal Odds to Win: +500000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Olazabal's performance prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament.

