Joaquin Niemann will play in the 2023 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia at Augusta National Golf Club from April 6 - 9.

Joaquin Niemann Insights

Niemann has finished below par on 15 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in four of his last 20 rounds played.

Niemann has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 14 times.

In his past five appearances, Niemann has one top-10 finish and four top-20 finishes.

In his past five tournaments, Niemann has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average four times.

Niemann is aiming for his fourth finish in a row in the top 20 this week.

Niemann has qualified for the weekend five times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 22 -5 279 0 11 1 2 $2.9M

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Niemann has had an average finish of 38th in his past three appearances at this tournament.

Niemann has made the cut two times in his previous three entries in this event.

Niemann finished 35th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Augusta National Golf Club measures 7,545 yards for this tournament, 251 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,294).

Golfers at Augusta National Golf Club have averaged a score of +1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Courses that Niemann has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,315 yards, 230 yards shorter than the 7,545-yard Augusta National Golf Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, lower than the +1 average at this course.

Niemann's Last Time Out

Niemann was in the 21st percentile on par 3s at the TOUR Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.92-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the TOUR Championship placed him in the 50th percentile.

Niemann shot better than 89% of the field at the TOUR Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.00 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.31.

Niemann shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.2).

On the 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship, Niemann recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.8).

Niemann's 12 birdies or better on par-4s at the TOUR Championship were more than the field average of 9.6.

At that most recent competition, Niemann's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 6.6).

Niemann finished the TOUR Championship registering a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.2 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the TOUR Championship averaged 0.2 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Niemann finished without one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

