The 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia will have Harold Varner as part of the field from April 6 - 9 as the golfers battle the par-72, 7,545-yard course, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 at stake.

Harold Varner Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Varner has shot under par six times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Over his last 16 rounds, Varner has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Varner has had an average finish of 40th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five appearances, Varner has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 29 -3 280 0 8 1 1 $878,593

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Varner last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 23rd.

Augusta National Golf Club measures 7,545 yards for this tournament, 251 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,294).

Players have carded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +1.

The average course Varner has played in the past year has been 317 yards shorter than the 7,545 yards Augusta National Golf Club will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +1.

Varner's Last Time Out

Varner finished in the 31st percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

His 4.07-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the BMW Championship was below average, putting him in the 21st percentile of the field.

Varner was better than 60% of the field at the BMW Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.75.

Varner recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, better than the field average of 2.3.

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Varner carded four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.7).

Varner had fewer birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 8.1 on the 44 par-4s at the BMW Championship.

At that last tournament, Varner's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 6.8).

Varner ended the BMW Championship with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 4.2.

On the 12 par-5s at the BMW Championship, Varner fell short compared to the tournament average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards

