Held from April 6 - 9, Gary Woodland is set to compete in the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Gary Woodland Insights

Woodland has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 18 rounds.

Woodland has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Woodland has finished in the top 10 once in his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

In his past five events, Woodland has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 39 -1 283 0 13 0 3 $1.6M

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Woodland has had an average finish of 33rd in his past nine appearances at this tournament.

In his past nine appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

Woodland finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,294 yards, 251 yards shorter than the 7,545-yard par 72 for this week's tournament.

Players have carded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +1.

The average course Woodland has played in the past year has been 197 yards shorter than the 7,545 yards Augusta National Golf Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, lower than the +1 average at this course.

Woodland's Last Time Out

Woodland was in the 24th percentile on par 3s at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.06 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at the Valspar Championship, which was strong enough to place him in the 69th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.13).

Woodland was better than 63% of the competitors at the Valspar Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

Woodland recorded a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Woodland recorded six bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 3.4).

Woodland had more birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 3.3 on the 36 par-4s at the Valspar Championship.

In that most recent competition, Woodland's par-4 showing (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 6.0).

Woodland finished the Valspar Championship with a birdie or better on five of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field average of 4.3.

The field at the Valspar Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Woodland finished without one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Woodland Odds to Win: +20000

