Following the first round of the Masters Tournament, Fred Couples is currently 26th with a score of -1.

Fred Couples Insights

Couples has finished below par once and posted one round with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds.

He hasn't finished any of his last nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Couples has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last nine rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Couples finished outside the top 20.

He has made the cut in one of his past five appearances.

In his past five appearances, Couples has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 26 -1 71 0 1 0 0 $0

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

In Couples' past 11 appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 four times. His average finish has been 21st.

Couples has six made cuts in his past 11 appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Couples played this event was in 2023, and he finished 26th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,301 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,545-yard length for this week's event.

The courses that Couples has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,532 yards, while Augusta National Golf Club will be 7,545 yards this week.

Couples' Last Time Out

Couples was in the 22nd percentile on par 3s at the Masters Tournament, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.60-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Masters Tournament ranked in the second percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.18).

Couples shot better than 91% of the field at the Masters Tournament on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.73.

Couples fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the other participants averaged 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Couples carded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (3.1).

Couples failed to card a birdie or better on any of the 20 par-4s at the Masters Tournament. The field average was 3.7.

In that last tournament, Couples' par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (better than the field's average, 9.1).

Couples finished the Masters Tournament underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.5), with four on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Masters Tournament averaged 1.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Couples finished without one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6- 9, 2023

April 6- 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Couples' performance prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament.

