Charl Schwartzel will play at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia in the 2023 Masters Tournament from April 6 - 9. The par-72 course spans 7,545 yards and the purse available is $15,000,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Schwartzel at the Masters Tournament this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Charl Schwartzel Insights

Schwartzel has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Schwartzel has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Schwartzel has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five tournaments.

He has made the cut in four of his past five events.

Schwartzel has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 5 33 -4 281 0 4 0 2 $719,380

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

In Schwartzel's previous 11 entries in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 two times, including one top-five finish. His average finish has been 25th.

In his past 11 appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend seven times.

Schwartzel finished 10th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

At 7,545 yards, Augusta National Golf Club is set up as a par-72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,294 yards.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Augusta National Golf Club has a recent scoring average of +1.

Courses that Schwartzel has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,338 yards, 207 yards shorter than the 7,545-yard Augusta National Golf Club this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +1.

Schwartzel's Last Time Out

Schwartzel was in the 32nd percentile on par 3s at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.31 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.13 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the PGA Championship, which placed him in the 59th percentile of the field.

Schwartzel was better than 52% of the field at the PGA Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.84.

Schwartzel did not have a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other competitors averaged 0.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Schwartzel had more bogeys or worse (five) than the field average (3.3).

Schwartzel's six birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship were more than the tournament average (4.6).

At that last outing, Schwartzel's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse 11 times (worse than the field average, 9.3).

Schwartzel finished the PGA Championship with a birdie or better on three of the eight par-5s, more than the field's average of 1.8.

On the eight par-5s at the PGA Championship, Schwartzel had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Schwartzel Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.