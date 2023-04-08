Billy Horschel is set to enter the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, taking place from April 6 - 9.

Looking to wager on Horschel at the Masters Tournament this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Billy Horschel Insights

Horschel has finished better than par five times and shot five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Horschel has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five events, Horschel has had an average finish of 37th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Horschel has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 30 -5 280 1 14 1 2 $3.8M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

In Horschel's past eight appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 40th.

In his past eight appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend six times.

The most recent time Horschel played this event was in 2022, and he finished 43rd.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,545 yards, 251 yards longer than average.

Augusta National Golf Club has had an average tournament score of +1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Horschel has played in the past year has been 241 yards shorter than the 7,545 yards Augusta National Golf Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +1.

Horschel's Last Time Out

Horschel shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the 13th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.35 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which landed him in the eighth percentile among all competitors.

Horschel was better than just 32% of the golfers at THE PLAYERS Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.67.

Horschel carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Horschel had more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (2.7).

Horschel had fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 5.1 on the 20 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Horschel carded a bogey or worse on six of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 7.1).

Horschel finished THE PLAYERS Championship recording a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.1 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Horschel carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.3).

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Horschel Odds to Win: +17500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.