The 2023 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia at Augusta National Golf Club from April 6 - 9 will feature Adrian Meronk as part of the field, as the golfers take on the par-72, 7,545-yard course, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 on offer.

Adrian Meronk Insights

Meronk has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Meronk has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Meronk has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

Meronk has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 6 34 -4 280 0 3 0 0 $244,960

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,545 yards, 251 yards longer than average.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Augusta National Golf Club has a recent scoring average of +1.

Augusta National Golf Club checks in at 7,545 yards, 326 yards longer than the average course Meronk has played in the past year (7,219 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +1.

Meronk's Last Time Out

Meronk was relatively mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, averaging par to finish in the 52nd percentile of competitors.

His 4.40-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard was below average, putting him in the fifth percentile of the field.

Meronk shot better than only 4% of the field at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.73.

Meronk recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (the field averaged 1.7).

On the eight par-3s at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Meronk recorded one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.3).

Meronk's one birdie or better on par-4s at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard were less than the tournament average of 3.9.

At that most recent competition, Meronk posted a bogey or worse on nine of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 7.4).

Meronk finished the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.1), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Meronk had two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.5.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards
Meronk Odds to Win: +25000

