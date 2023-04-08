The field at the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia will feature Adam Svensson. He and the other entrants will go for for a part of the $15,000,000.00 purse on the par-72, 7,545-yard course from April 6 - 9.

Looking to bet on Svensson at the Masters Tournament this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Adam Svensson Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Svensson has scored under par nine times, while also posting 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in five of his last 18 rounds played.

Svensson has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Svensson has finished in the top 20 twice in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top 10 in one.

Svensson has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five tournaments.

Svensson has qualified for the weekend in four consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 35 -6 278 1 23 1 3 $3.7M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year, while Augusta National Golf Club is set for a longer 7,545 yards.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Augusta National Golf Club has a recent scoring average of +1.

Augusta National Golf Club checks in at 7,545 yards, 276 yards longer than the average course Svensson has played in the past year (7,269 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +1.

Svensson's Last Time Out

Svensson was in the 85th percentile on par 3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 81st percentile on par 4s at THE PLAYERS Championship, averaging 4.00 strokes on those 40 holes.

Svensson was better than 55% of the competitors at THE PLAYERS Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.67.

Svensson carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Svensson recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.7).

Svensson's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship were more than the field average (5.1).

In that most recent tournament, Svensson's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 7.1).

Svensson finished THE PLAYERS Championship carding a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.1 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Svensson fell short compared to the field average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Svensson Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.