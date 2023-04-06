On Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Footprint Center, the Phoenix Suns (44-35) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning run when taking on the Denver Nuggets (52-27). It airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and BSAZ.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and BSAZ

TNT and BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Suns are outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game with a +185 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.7 points per game (17th in the NBA) and allow 111.3 per contest (fourth in the league).

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game, with a +267 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.9 points per game (11th in NBA) and give up 112.5 per outing (eighth in league).

These two teams score 229.6 points per game combined, 5.6 more than this game's point total.

These teams surrender 223.8 points per game combined, 0.2 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Phoenix has compiled a 41-37-1 ATS record so far this year.

Denver has won 42 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

Suns and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +450 +210 - Nuggets +800 +330 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Suns? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.