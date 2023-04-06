On Thursday, Sean Murphy (on the back of going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Cardinals.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Sean Murphy At The Plate (2022)

  • Murphy hit .250 with 37 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 58 walks.
  • Murphy got a hit in 62.2% of his 148 games last season, with more than one hit in 23.0% of them.
  • He homered in 11.5% of his games in 2022 (17 of 148), including 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Murphy drove in a run in 39 of 148 games last season (26.4%), including 16 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (10.8%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.
  • In 38.5% of his 148 games last season, he scored a run (57 times). He had nine games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.1%).

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
73 GP 74
.227 AVG .271
.323 OBP .345
.386 SLG .465
28 XBH 29
7 HR 11
28 RBI 38
58/33 K/BB 66/25
0 SB 1
Home Away
73 GP 75
42 (57.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (66.7%)
15 (20.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (25.3%)
26 (35.6%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (41.3%)
7 (9.6%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (13.3%)
17 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (29.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
  • The Padres gave up 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • The Padres will look to Snell (0-1) in his second start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
