Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. -- 2-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on April 6 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .433, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .630.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
- In 83.3% of his games this year (five of six), Acuna has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (66.7%) he recorded more than one.
- In six games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Acuna has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In five games this year (83.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender eight total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- The Padres are sending Snell (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
