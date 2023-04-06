Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ozzie Albies -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on April 6 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is hitting .304 with a home run and a walk.
- Albies is batting .278 with one homer during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Albies has gotten a hit in all six games this year, with more than one hit once.
- He has homered in one of six games, and in 4% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year, Albies has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in one of six games.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 4.67 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up eight total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Snell (0-1) takes the mound for the Padres to make his second start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
