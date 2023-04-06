Spencer Strider will try to shut down Manny Machado and company when the Atlanta Braves take on the San Diego Padres on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

Sign up for fuboTV to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.7 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 10 total home runs.

Atlanta's .469 slugging percentage is sixth-best in MLB.

The Braves' .280 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.

Atlanta scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (32 total, 5.3 per game).

The Braves are ninth in baseball with a .341 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 13 mark in the majors.

The 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks 28th in the majors.

Atlanta has a 2.38 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.264).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will look to Strider (1-0) in his second start this season.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering three hits.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 4/1/2023 Nationals W 7-1 Away Spencer Strider Josiah Gray 4/2/2023 Nationals L 4-1 Away Jared Shuster MacKenzie Gore 4/3/2023 Cardinals W 8-4 Away Charlie Morton Jake Woodford 4/4/2023 Cardinals W 4-1 Away Dylan Dodd Steven Matz 4/5/2023 Cardinals W 5-2 Away Bryce Elder Miles Mikolas 4/6/2023 Padres - Home Spencer Strider Blake Snell 4/7/2023 Padres - Home - Nick Martínez 4/8/2023 Padres - Home Charlie Morton Michael Wacha 4/9/2023 Padres - Home Dylan Dodd Seth Lugo 4/10/2023 Reds - Home - Connor Overton 4/11/2023 Reds - Home - Luis Cessa

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.