Matt Olson -- 0-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on April 5 at 1:15 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Cardinals.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Matt Olson At The Plate (2022)

Olson hit .240 with 44 doubles, 34 home runs and 81 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action last year, his batting average ranked 93rd, his on-base percentage ranked 60th, and he was 23rd in the league in slugging.

Olson reached base via a hit in 103 of 166 games last season (62.0%), including multiple hits in 23.5% of those games (39 of them).

Including the 166 games he played in last season, he homered in 34 of them (20.5%), homering in 4.9% of his trips to home plate.

In 38.6% of his games a season ago (64 of 166), Olson drove home a run. In 28 of those games (16.9%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in 12 contests.

In 75 of 166 games last season (45.2%) he touched home plate, and in 15 of those games (9.0%) he scored two or more runs.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 81 GP 80 .230 AVG .250 .334 OBP .327 .459 SLG .494 36 XBH 42 16 HR 18 47 RBI 56 101/45 K/BB 69/36 0 SB 0 Home Away 83 GP 83 49 (59.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 54 (65.1%) 20 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (22.9%) 38 (45.8%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (44.6%) 16 (19.3%) Games w/1+ HR 18 (21.7%) 33 (39.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (37.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)