At Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (41-38) hope to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Los Angeles Clippers (41-38) at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN, BSSC, and SportsNet LA.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clippers vs. Lakers matchup in this article.

Clippers vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSC, and SportsNet LA

ESPN, BSSC, and SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Clippers vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Clippers vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Clippers average 113.1 points per game (22nd in the league) while allowing 112.9 per contest (13th in the NBA). They have a +18 scoring differential overall.

The Lakers score 117.0 points per game (eighth in NBA) and concede 116.6 (20th in league) for a +29 scoring differential overall.

These two teams average 230.1 points per game combined, 2.4 less than this game's total.

These two teams together surrender 229.5 points per game, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Clippers have won 39 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 40 times.

The Lakers have covered 39 times in 79 matchups with a spread this year.

Clippers and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Clippers +2200 +1100 -751 Lakers +1600 +750 -2000

