Dejounte Murray and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be taking on the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 132-130 win against the Mavericks, Murray put up 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Murray, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 20.6 18.1 Rebounds 4.5 5.3 4.9 Assists 5.5 6.1 6.5 PRA 30.5 32 29.5 PR 24.5 25.9 23 3PM 1.5 1.9 0.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Dejounte Murray's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, Dejounte Murray has made 8.3 field goals per game, which accounts for 16.9% of his team's total makes.

Murray is averaging 5.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.0% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Murray's opponents, the Bulls, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.6 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Bulls have given up 112.2 points per game, which is seventh-best in the NBA.

Conceding 43 rebounds per contest, the Bulls are the 14th-ranked squad in the league.

The Bulls are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league, allowing 26.1 assists per contest.

The Bulls allow 13.2 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 36 20 7 4 2 0 0 12/21/2022 40 15 5 10 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Murray or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.