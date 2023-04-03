The Atlanta Braves and Eddie Rosario, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate (2022)

Rosario hit .212 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.

Rosario picked up a hit in 44.0% of his games last season (37 of 84), with at least two hits in 13 of those contests (15.5%).

He homered in 6.0% of his games in 2022 (five of 84), including 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Rosario picked up an RBI in 16 out of 84 games last year (19.0%), with two or more RBIz in three of those contests (3.6%).

He scored a run in 25 of 84 games last year (29.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 43 GP 37 .176 AVG .252 .225 OBP .297 .305 SLG .353 8 XBH 10 4 HR 1 14 RBI 10 41/9 K/BB 27/8 1 SB 2 Home Away 45 GP 39 16 (35.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (53.8%) 5 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (20.5%) 14 (31.1%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (28.2%) 4 (8.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.6%) 10 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (15.4%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)