Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (37-41) are 3.5-point underdogs against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (38-39) Sunday, April 2, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The matchup tips off at 6:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW. The point total for the matchup is 243.5.

Hawks vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -3.5 243.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta's 77 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 243.5 points 26 times.

The average point total in Atlanta's games this season is 235.8, 7.7 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Hawks are 34-43-0 against the spread this season.

Atlanta has been the favorite in 44 games this season and won 26 (59.1%) of those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 20-14, a 58.8% win rate, when it's favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Hawks, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Hawks vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Hawks vs Mavericks Total Facts Games Over 243.5 % of Games Over 243.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 26 33.8% 117.9 231.8 117.9 231.4 233.4 Mavericks 19 24.4% 113.9 231.8 113.5 231.4 224.7

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

The Hawks are 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their past 10 games.

Four of Hawks' past 10 outings have hit the over.

Atlanta has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 17 times in 38 opportunities at home, and it has covered 17 times in 39 opportunities on the road.

The 117.9 points per game the Hawks record are just 4.4 more points than the Mavericks give up (113.5).

Atlanta has a 29-24 record against the spread and a 33-20 record overall when putting up more than 113.5 points.

Hawks vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Hawks and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 34-43 11-20 42-35 Mavericks 29-48 10-11 41-37

Hawks vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Hawks Mavericks 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 113.9 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 29-24 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 17-14 33-20 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 20-11 117.9 Points Allowed (PG) 113.5 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 22-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 24-30 24-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 32-23

