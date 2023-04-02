Hawks vs. Mavericks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 2
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (37-41) battle the Atlanta Hawks (38-39) at State Farm Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2023. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Hawks vs. Mavericks matchup.
Hawks vs. Mavericks Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Hawks Moneyline
|Mavericks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Hawks (-3)
|246
|-150
|+130
|BetMGM
|Hawks (-3.5)
|246.5
|-150
|+125
|PointsBet
|Hawks (-3)
|246.5
|-149
|+130
|Tipico
|Hawks (-3.5)
|242.5
|-150
|+130
Hawks vs. Mavericks Betting Trends
- The Hawks score 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and give up 117.9 (24th in the league) for a -3 scoring differential overall.
- The Mavericks put up 113.9 points per game (16th in league) while giving up 113.5 per outing (15th in NBA). They have a +28 scoring differential.
- These teams are scoring 231.8 points per game between them, 14.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Opponents of these teams score 231.4 points per game combined, 14.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Atlanta has put together a 33-41-3 ATS record so far this year.
- Dallas has won 28 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 50 times.
Hawks and Mavericks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Hawks
|+25000
|+9000
|-110
|Mavericks
|+12000
|+4500
|+650
