How to Watch the Lightning vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a win last time out, the Tampa Bay Lightning will host the New York Islanders (who also won their most recent game) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
You can watch along on ESPN+, BSSUNX, and MSGSN to see the Lightning play the Islanders.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUNX, and MSGSN
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
Lightning vs. Islanders Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/22/2022
|Lightning
|Islanders
|5-3 TB
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning have allowed 229 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in league play in goals against.
- The Lightning score the fifth-most goals in the NHL (259 total, 3.4 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Lightning are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that time.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|76
|29
|74
|103
|87
|55
|100%
|Brayden Point
|76
|46
|39
|85
|41
|47
|50.7%
|Steven Stamkos
|75
|32
|47
|79
|51
|25
|53.9%
|Brandon Hagel
|76
|27
|32
|59
|43
|85
|28.8%
|Alex Killorn
|76
|24
|34
|58
|53
|39
|100%
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders have one of the top defenses in the NHL, conceding 202 total goals (2.7 per game), fourth in the league.
- With 225 goals (3.0 per game), the Islanders have the NHL's 22nd-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 games, the Islanders are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Islanders have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that time.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Brock Nelson
|76
|32
|37
|69
|38
|45
|46.6%
|Bo Horvat
|73
|37
|28
|65
|34
|38
|57%
|Mathew Barzal
|58
|14
|37
|51
|68
|48
|35.6%
|Anders Lee
|76
|27
|22
|49
|33
|22
|53.1%
|Noah Dobson
|72
|13
|30
|43
|48
|37
|-
