The Atlanta Hawks, John Collins included, face the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Collins, in his previous game (March 28 win against the Cavaliers) posted 12 points and seven rebounds.

With prop bets available for Collins, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 13.0 13.3 Rebounds 5.5 6.6 6.1 Assists -- 1.2 1.7 PRA 18.5 20.8 21.1 PR 17.5 19.6 19.4 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of John Collins' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

John Collins Insights vs. the Nets

Collins is responsible for attempting 9.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.0 per game.

He's connected on 0.9 threes per game, or 7.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Hawks rank 15th in possessions per game with 102.6. His opponents, the Nets, have the slowest tempo with 99.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nets are 12th in the NBA, giving up 112.8 points per game.

The Nets give up 45 rebounds per contest, ranking 25th in the NBA.

The Nets are the third-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 23.3 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nets are ranked ninth in the league, allowing 12 makes per game.

John Collins vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 26 12 4 0 2 0 0 12/28/2022 34 21 8 1 1 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Collins or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.