The Atlanta Hawks, with De'Andre Hunter, hit the court versus the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Hunter totaled seven points and six rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 120-118 win against the Cavaliers.

Below, we break down Hunter's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 15.4 14.2 Rebounds 3.5 4.3 4.2 Assists -- 1.4 1.2 PRA 19.5 21.1 19.6 PR 18.5 19.7 18.4 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of De'Andre Hunter's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

De'Andre Hunter Insights vs. the Nets

Hunter has taken 12.3 shots per game this season and made 5.7 per game, which account for 11.4% and 10.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 12.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

The Hawks rank 15th in possessions per game with 102.6. His opponents, the Nets, have the slowest tempo with 99.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nets are 12th in the league, giving up 112.8 points per game.

The Nets are the 25th-ranked team in the league, conceding 45 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Nets have conceded 23.3 per game, third in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nets are ranked ninth in the league, giving up 12 makes per game.

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 22 9 3 3 2 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Hunter or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.