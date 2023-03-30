The Washington Capitals (34-32-9) will try to halt a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning (43-26-6) on Thursday, March 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and NBCS-DC.

The Lightning have gone 5-5-0 over the last 10 games, scoring 28 total goals (four power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 14.8%). They have allowed 26 goals to their opponents.

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which club will take home the victory in Thursday's hockey action.

Lightning vs. Capitals Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final score of Lightning 4, Capitals 2.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-200)

Lightning (-200) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning (43-26-6 overall) have an 8-6-14 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

In the 19 games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 9-6-4 record (good for 22 points).

In the nine games this season the Lightning recorded only one goal, they've finished 1-8-0 (two points).

Tampa Bay has lost all 10 games this season when it scored two goals.

The Lightning have scored three or more goals 54 times, and are 42-7-5 in those games (to record 89 points).

In the 31 games when Tampa Bay has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 17-11-3 to record 37 points.

In the 41 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 25-12-4 (54 points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents 33 times, and went 17-14-2 (36 points).

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 10th 3.39 Goals Scored 3.13 19th 13th 3.04 Goals Allowed 3.05 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 31.4 17th 15th 31.2 Shots Allowed 30.6 11th 5th 24.9% Power Play % 21.9% 12th 15th 79.7% Penalty Kill % 83% 5th

Lightning vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and NBCS-DC

Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

