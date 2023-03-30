The Tampa Bay Lightning welcome in the Washington Capitals on Thursday, March 30, with the Capitals having lost three consecutive away games.

The Lightning game against the Capitals can be seen on ESPN+, BSSUN, and NBCS-DC, so tune in to take in the action.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and NBCS-DC

ESPN+, BSSUN, and NBCS-DC Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Lightning vs. Capitals Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/13/2022 Lightning Capitals 6-3 TB 11/11/2022 Capitals Lightning 5-1 WAS

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning rank 13th in goals against, allowing 228 total goals (3.0 per game) in league play.

The Lightning score the sixth-most goals in the league (254 total, 3.4 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Lightning have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that time.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 75 29 74 103 85 53 100% Brayden Point 75 46 39 85 40 47 50.7% Steven Stamkos 74 31 46 77 51 25 53.7% Brandon Hagel 75 27 32 59 43 85 28.8% Alex Killorn 75 23 33 56 52 39 100%

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have given up 229 total goals this season (3.0 per game), 14th in the NHL.

The Capitals' 235 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 18th in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Capitals have secured 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 35 goals during that span.

Capitals Key Players