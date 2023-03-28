The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-28) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to extend a four-game road winning streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (37-38) on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The point total is set at 233.5 for the matchup.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: BSSE and BSOH
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Cavaliers -1.5 233.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

  • Atlanta has played 41 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 233.5 points.
  • Atlanta has a 235.8-point average over/under in its outings this season, 2.3 more points than this game's point total.
  • Atlanta is 34-41-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Hawks have been underdogs in 32 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (34.4%) in those contests.
  • This season, Atlanta has won nine of its 25 games, or 36%, when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Hawks Total Facts
Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Cavaliers 12 15.8% 112.2 230.2 106.5 224.3 219.8
Hawks 41 54.7% 118 230.2 117.8 224.3 233.2

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

  • Atlanta has gone 5-5 in its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Hawks have hit the over five times.
  • Against the spread, Atlanta has been better at home (17-20-0) than on the road (17-21-0).
  • The Hawks put up 11.5 more points per game (118) than the Cavaliers allow (106.5).
  • Atlanta is 33-32 against the spread and 36-29 overall when it scores more than 106.5 points.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Hawks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Cavaliers 42-34 37-23 38-38
Hawks 34-41 16-16 42-33

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Cavaliers Hawks
112.2
Points Scored (PG)
 118
24
NBA Rank (PPG)
 4
13-6
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-32
15-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 36-29
106.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.8
1
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 24
39-22
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 21-6
45-16
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 22-5

