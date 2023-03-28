The Atlanta Hawks, De'Andre Hunter included, take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Hunter, in his most recent game (March 26 loss against the Grizzlies) put up 17 points and two steals.

In this piece we'll break down Hunter's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 15.5 14.9 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 4.0 Assists -- 1.4 1.6 PRA 18.5 21.1 20.5 PR 17.5 19.7 18.9 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.2



De'Andre Hunter Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 11.4% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.3 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 12.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

Hunter's opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 98.6 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 13th in possessions per game with 102.5.

The Cavaliers give up 106.5 points per contest, best in the league.

The Cavaliers are the second-ranked squad in the league, conceding 40.8 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers concede 23 assists per contest, best in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers are ranked second in the league, conceding 11.3 makes per contest.

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 29 9 3 0 1 0 1

