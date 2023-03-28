Hawks vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 28
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-28) are 1-point favorites as they try to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (37-38) on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSOH.
Hawks vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSOH
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cavaliers 115 - Hawks 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Cavaliers
- Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 1)
- Pick OU:
Under (238.5)
- The Cavaliers (41-34-1 ATS) have covered the spread 53.9% of the time, 9.9% more often than the Hawks (33-40-2) this season.
- Cleveland covers the spread when it is a 1-point favorite or more 60% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 1 or more (48.5%).
- Cleveland and its opponents have eclipsed the total 50% of the time this season (38 out of 76). That's less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (41 out of 75).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Hawks are 11-21, while the Cavaliers are 45-15 as moneyline favorites.
Hawks Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Atlanta is fourth-best in the NBA offensively (118 points scored per game) and ranked 24th defensively (117.8 points allowed).
- At 24.8 assists per game, the Hawks are 18th in the league.
- The Hawks are 25th in the league in 3-pointers made (10.7 per game) and 20th in 3-point percentage (35.4%).
- In 2022-23, Atlanta has attempted 67.1% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 32.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.9% of Atlanta's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 24.1% have been 3-pointers.
