Trae Young and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be taking on the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Young, in his last game (March 25 win against the Pacers) produced 14 points and five assists.

Now let's break down Young's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 26.6 26.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.4 Assists 10.5 10.0 8.9 PRA 40.5 39.7 38.7 PR 29.5 29.7 29.8 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Trae Young's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Trae Young Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Young is responsible for taking 19.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.4 per game.

Young is averaging 6.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Young's opponents, the Grizzlies, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th in the NBA with 104.1 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 13th in possessions per game with 102.5.

On defense, the Grizzlies have given up 112.3 points per game, which is seventh-best in the league.

Allowing 44.5 rebounds per contest, the Grizzlies are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies are ranked 25th in the NBA, conceding 26.2 per game.

The Grizzlies concede 12.8 made 3-pointers per contest, 23rd-ranked in the league.

Trae Young vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2021 27 31 1 10 3 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Young or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.