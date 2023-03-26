The Atlanta Hawks (37-37) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (46-27) on Sunday, March 26 at State Farm Arena, with the opening tip at 6:00 PM ET.

The Hawks head into this contest after a 143-130 victory against the Pacers on Saturday. In the Hawks' win, John Collins led the way with 21 points (adding two rebounds and three assists).

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Knee 14.0 3.1 2.8 De'Andre Hunter SF Questionable Knee 15.5 4.2 1.4 Jalen Johnson SF Out Hamstring 5.2 3.9 1.0

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Steven Adams: Out (Knee), Brandon Clarke: Out For Season (Achilles), Ziaire Williams: Out (Foot), Vince Williams Jr.: Out (Shoulder)

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSEX

Hawks Season Insights

The Hawks score an average of 118.0 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 112.3 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.3 points, Atlanta is 33-20.

In their past 10 games, the Hawks are posting 124.5 points per game, 6.5 more than their season average (118.0).

Atlanta hits 10.8 three-pointers per game (25th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 35.6% from deep (20th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 35.5%.

The Hawks put up 115.1 points per 100 possessions (fifth in league), while allowing 116.4 points per 100 possessions (28th in NBA).

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -2.5 247.5

