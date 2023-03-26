The Memphis Grizzlies (46-27) are 2-point favorites as they try to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (37-37) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSEX.

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSEX
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Grizzlies 117 - Hawks 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Grizzlies

  • Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 2)
  • Pick OU: Under (247)
  • The Grizzlies have a 34-35-4 ATS record this season as opposed to the 33-39-2 mark from the Hawks.
  • When the spread is set as 2 or more this season, Memphis (26-21-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (51%) than Atlanta (12-10-1) does as the underdog (52.2%).
  • Memphis' games have gone over the total 45.2% of the time this season (33 out of 73), less often than Atlanta's games have (41 out of 74).
  • As a moneyline underdog this year, the Hawks are 11-20, while the Grizzlies are 43-13 as moneyline favorites.

Hawks Performance Insights

  • On offense, Atlanta is the third-best squad in the NBA (118 points per game). On defense, it is 23rd (117.8 points allowed per game).
  • This season the Hawks are ranked 19th in the NBA in assists at 24.7 per game.
  • The Hawks make 10.8 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.6% from beyond the arc, ranking 25th and 20th, respectively, in the league.
  • In 2022-23, Atlanta has taken 67.1% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 32.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 75.8% of Atlanta's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 24.2% have been 3-pointers.

