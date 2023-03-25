The Boston Bruins (55-11-5, on a five-game winning streak) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (42-25-6, losers of three in a row). The game on Saturday, March 25 begins at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network, SportsNet, NESN, and BSSUN.

Lightning vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, SportsNet, NESN, and BSSUN

NHL Network, SportsNet, NESN, and BSSUN Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-170) Lightning (+145) 6

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have won five, or 41.7%, of the 12 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Tampa Bay has not won as an underdog of +145 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 40.8% chance of victory for the Lightning.

Tampa Bay has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 48 of 73 games this season.

Lightning vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Lightning Total (Rank) 267 (2nd) Goals 249 (5th) 150 (1st) Goals Allowed 226 (16th) 53 (9th) Power Play Goals 64 (3rd) 35 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 47 (19th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

Tampa Bay has gone over the total in six of its past 10 outings.

The Lightning total over the last 10 games is 0.4 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.

During the past 10 games, the Lightning and their opponents are averaging 0.9 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.

The Lightning have the league's fifth-best scoring offense (249 total goals, 3.4 per game).

The Lightning's 226 total goals given up (3.1 per game) rank 16th in the league.

They have a +23 goal differential, which is 10th-best in the league.

