The Atlanta Hawks (36-37) square off against the Indiana Pacers (33-41) as 9.5-point favorites on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN. The matchup's over/under is 239.5.

Hawks vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSIN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -9.5 239.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 239.5 points 29 times.

The average point total in Atlanta's matchups this year is 235.2, 4.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Hawks have put together a 33-40-0 record against the spread.

This season, Atlanta has been favored 41 times and won 24, or 58.5%, of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 5-2 when it's favored by -400 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hawks have a 80% chance to win.

Hawks vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Hawks vs Pacers Total Facts Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 29 39.7% 117.6 233.2 117.6 235.8 232.9 Pacers 28 37.8% 115.6 233.2 118.2 235.8 232.8

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

The Hawks have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in their past 10 games.

The Hawks have gone over the total in five of their last 10 outings.

Atlanta has done a better job covering the spread in home games (16-19-0) than it has in road affairs (17-21-0).

The Hawks record 117.6 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 118.2 the Pacers give up.

Atlanta has a 20-12 record against the spread and a 22-10 record overall when putting up more than 118.2 points.

Hawks vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Hawks and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 33-40 4-3 41-32 Pacers 39-35 6-3 37-37

Hawks vs. Pacers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Hawks Pacers 117.6 Points Scored (PG) 115.6 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 20-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 24-8 22-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 21-11 117.6 Points Allowed (PG) 118.2 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 26 22-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 27-15 24-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 25-17

