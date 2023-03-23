Lightning vs. Senators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (42-24-6) take on the Ottawa Senators (34-32-5) at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday, March 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN5, BSSUN, and RDS2. The Lightning were defeated by the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in their most recent outing, while the Senators are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Boston Bruins.
Lightning vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN5, BSSUN, and RDS2
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-145)
|Senators (+125)
|6.5
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have put together a 37-20 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, Tampa Bay has gone 28-13 (winning 68.3%).
- The Lightning have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this game.
- Tampa Bay and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 37 of 72 games this season.
Lightning vs. Senators Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Senators Total (Rank)
|247 (5th)
|Goals
|219 (19th)
|219 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|230 (20th)
|63 (2nd)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (2nd)
|45 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|45 (15th)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- Tampa Bay hit the over in five of its last 10 games.
- The Lightning have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this game's over/under.
- In their past 10 games, the Lightning's goals per game average is 1.5 lower than their season-long average.
- The Lightning create the fifth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 247 this season.
- On defense, the Lightning have allowed 219 goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in league play.
- The squad has the league's 10th-best goal differential at +28 this season.
