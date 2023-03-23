The Tampa Bay Lightning and Ottawa Senators (each coming off a defeat in its most recent game) will meet on Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

Check out the Lightning-Senators matchup on ESPN+, TSN5, BSSUN, and RDS2.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Lightning vs. Senators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/1/2022 Lightning Senators 4-3 TB

Lightning Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Lightning are conceding 219 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in league action.

The Lightning's 247 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Lightning have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over that time.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 72 29 70 99 84 49 100% Brayden Point 72 43 38 81 40 47 51.3% Steven Stamkos 71 30 42 72 50 24 54% Brandon Hagel 72 27 32 59 40 82 29.1% Alex Killorn 72 22 32 54 51 36 100%

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators' total of 230 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 20th in the NHL.

The Senators have 219 goals this season (3.1 per game), 19th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Senators are 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Senators have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that stretch.

Senators Key Players