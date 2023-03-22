John Collins and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be facing the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Collins, in his previous game (March 21 win against the Pistons) posted 15 points and eight rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on Collins' performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.9 11.5 Rebounds 5.5 6.6 4.7 Assists -- 1.2 1.1 PRA 19.5 20.7 17.3 PR 18.5 19.5 16.2 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.2



John Collins Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, John Collins has made 5.0 field goals per game, which adds up to 9.8% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 7.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

Collins' opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.3 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 14th in possessions per game with 102.4.

Allowing 116.2 points per game, the Timberwolves are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Timberwolves are ranked 24th in the NBA, giving up 44.7 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves are 13th in the league, allowing 25.1 per game.

Conceding 12.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Timberwolves are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA.

John Collins vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/13/2023 27 6 5 2 0 0 0

