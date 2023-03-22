The Minnesota Timberwolves (36-37) host the Atlanta Hawks (36-36) after losing five straight home games. The Timberwolves are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The point total in the matchup is set at 241.5.

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSSE and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -4.5 241.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta has played 26 games this season that finished with a combined score over 241.5 points.

The average over/under for Atlanta's contests this season is 235.1, 6.4 fewer points than this game's total.

Atlanta is 32-40-0 against the spread this year.

The Hawks have won in 11, or 36.7%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Atlanta has won three of its 10 games, or 30%, when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Timberwolves vs Hawks Total Facts Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 24 32.9% 115.9 233.5 116.2 233.7 230.9 Hawks 26 36.1% 117.6 233.5 117.5 233.7 232.8

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Atlanta has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.

The Hawks have hit the over in four of their past 10 contests.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Atlanta has a better winning percentage at home (.457, 16-19-0 record) than away (.432, 16-21-0).

The Hawks score only 1.4 more points per game (117.6) than the Timberwolves allow (116.2).

Atlanta has put together a 21-16 ATS record and a 26-11 overall record in games it scores more than 116.2 points.

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 33-39 8-15 34-39 Hawks 32-40 7-5 40-32

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Scoring Insights Timberwolves Hawks 115.9 Points Scored (PG) 117.6 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 19-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 21-16 18-11 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-11 116.2 Points Allowed (PG) 117.5 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 23-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 22-10 28-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 24-8

