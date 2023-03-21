Having lost five in a row on home ice, the Montreal Canadiens host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

The Canadiens' matchup with the Lightning will air on ESPN+, TSN2, BSSUN, and RDS, so tune in to take in the action.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, BSSUN, and RDS

Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Lightning vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/18/2023 Lightning Canadiens 5-3 TB 12/28/2022 Lightning Canadiens 4-1 TB 12/17/2022 Canadiens Lightning 5-1 TB

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning rank 13th in goals against, allowing 216 total goals (3.0 per game) in league action.

The Lightning's 245 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Lightning are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Lightning have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that span.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 71 29 70 99 84 49 100% Brayden Point 71 42 38 80 39 47 51.2% Steven Stamkos 70 30 41 71 50 24 54.2% Brandon Hagel 71 27 32 59 40 80 28.6% Alex Killorn 71 22 32 54 50 36 100%

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens allow 3.7 goals per game (260 in total), 29th in the league.

The Canadiens' 194 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 27th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Canadiens are 1-7-2 (45.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have allowed 4.3 goals per game (43 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 32 goals over that span.

Canadiens Key Players