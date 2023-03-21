The Detroit Pistons (16-56) are heavy underdogs (by 13.5 points) to end an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (35-36) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 237.5 points.

Hawks vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSDETX

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -13.5 237.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

In 29 games this season, Atlanta and its opponents have gone over 237.5 total points.

Atlanta's games this season have had an average of 235 points, 2.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Hawks' ATS record is 31-40-0 this season.

Atlanta has been the favorite in 40 games this season and won 23 (57.5%) of those contests.

Atlanta has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1100.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 91.7% chance of a victory for the Hawks.

Hawks vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Hawks vs Pistons Total Facts Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 29 40.8% 117.4 228.3 117.6 236.1 232.7 Pistons 21 29.2% 110.9 228.3 118.5 236.1 227.6

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

The Hawks have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in their last 10 games.

Five of Hawks' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Atlanta has played better at home, covering 15 times in 34 home games, and 16 times in 37 road games.

The Hawks record 117.4 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 118.5 the Pistons give up.

When Atlanta totals more than 118.5 points, it is 18-12 against the spread and 21-9 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Hawks vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Hawks and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 31-40 0-0 40-31 Pistons 32-40 1-5 36-36

Hawks vs. Pistons Point Insights

Scoring Insights Hawks Pistons 117.4 Points Scored (PG) 110.9 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 18-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 14-3 21-9 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 10-7 117.6 Points Allowed (PG) 118.5 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 18-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 19-18 18-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-27

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.