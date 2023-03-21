The Atlanta Hawks, Dejounte Murray included, take on the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 126-118 loss to the Spurs (his last action) Murray produced 22 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Murray's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 20.5 17.9 Rebounds 5.5 5.4 4.9 Assists 6.5 6.0 5.8 PRA 32.5 31.9 28.6 PR 25.5 25.9 22.8 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.0



Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Pistons

Murray is responsible for attempting 18.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.0 per game.

He's put up 5.4 threes per game, or 16.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's opponents, the Pistons, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.7 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.5 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Pistons have given up 118.5 points per game, which is 29th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Pistons are 25th in the league, conceding 44.8 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Pistons have conceded 25.8 per contest, 16th in the NBA.

The Pistons are the seventh-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 37 26 3 5 3 0 4 10/28/2022 32 26 4 5 2 0 0 10/26/2022 39 14 8 8 2 2 2

