Two streaking teams meet when the Tampa Bay Lightning (42-22-6) host the New Jersey Devils (44-18-7) at Amalie Arena on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSSUNX, and MSGSN. The Lightning have won three straight, but the Devils are on a three-game losing streak.

Lightning vs. Devils Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSSUNX, and MSGSN

NHL Network, BSSUNX, and MSGSN Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-130) Devils (+110) 6.5

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have compiled a 37-18 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Tampa Bay has gone 35-15 (winning 70.0%).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Lightning a 56.5% chance to win.

Tampa Bay and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 36 of 70 games this season.

Lightning vs. Devils Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Devils Total (Rank) 243 (4th) Goals 239 (8th) 211 (13th) Goals Allowed 185 (4th) 62 (2nd) Power Play Goals 41 (21st) 45 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 36 (5th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

Tampa Bay went over in five of its last 10 games.

The Lightning and their opponents have averaged 6.6 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Lightning have scored 0.6 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Lightning offense's 243 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked fourth in the NHL this year.

The Lightning are ranked 13th in total goals against, allowing 3.0 goals per game (211 total) in league play.

The team's goal differential is ninth-best in the league at +32.

