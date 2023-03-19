Hawks vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Hawks (35-35) face the San Antonio Spurs (18-52) as 8.5-point favorites on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSSE. The point total is 243.5 in the matchup.
Hawks vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hawks
|-8.5
|243.5
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 243.5 points 23 times.
- Atlanta has an average point total of 234.9 in its outings this year, 8.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Hawks' ATS record is 31-39-0 this season.
- This season, Atlanta has been favored 39 times and won 23, or 59%, of those games.
- Atlanta has a record of 4-1 when it's favored by -400 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Hawks, based on the moneyline, is 80%.
Hawks vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 243.5
|% of Games Over 243.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hawks
|23
|32.9%
|117.4
|230
|117.5
|239.6
|232.5
|Spurs
|23
|32.9%
|112.6
|230
|122.1
|239.6
|232.7
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- The Hawks have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in their past 10 contests.
- Six of Hawks' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- At home, Atlanta sports a worse record against the spread (15-19-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (16-20-0).
- The Hawks average just 4.7 fewer points per game (117.4) than the Spurs give up (122.1).
- Atlanta is 15-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall when scoring more than 122.1 points.
Hawks vs. Spurs Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawks
|31-39
|4-3
|40-30
|Spurs
|29-41
|13-16
|41-29
Hawks vs. Spurs Point Insights
|Hawks
|Spurs
|117.4
|112.6
|5
|24
|15-8
|14-8
|17-6
|9-13
|117.5
|122.1
|23
|30
|20-6
|18-7
|21-5
|14-11
