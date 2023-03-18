Duke vs. Tennessee: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils (27-8) will take to the court against the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (24-10) on Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. This contest tips at 2:40 PM.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Tennessee matchup.
Duke vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Duke vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duke (-3.5)
|128.5
|-165
|+135
|DraftKings
|Duke (-3)
|129.5
|-150
|+130
Duke vs. Tennessee Betting Trends
- Duke is 16-19-0 ATS this season.
- The Blue Devils and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 35 times this season.
- Tennessee has won 17 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 17 times.
- In the Volunteers' 34 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.
Duke Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Duke is three spots higher based on its national championship odds (10th-best in the country) than its computer ranking (13th-best).
- Bookmakers have moved the Blue Devils' national championship odds down from +1600 at the beginning of the season to +2000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 80th-biggest change.
- Duke's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.
Tennessee Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2500
- The Volunteers have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +2500.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Tennessee has a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship.
